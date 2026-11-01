India EV Registrations Surge 26.78% During Navratri As Overall Vehicle Sales Fall 6.52%, FADA Data Shows | File Pic

Mumbai: Electric vehicle registrations across India rose 26.78% during Navratri this year, even as overall vehicle sales declined 6.52%, pointing to a growing shift towards electric mobility amid rising fuel costs. According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), 1,17,437 electric vehicles were registered during the 10-day festive period from October 11 to 20, compared with 92,628 in the corresponding period last year.

Passenger Vehicle Sales Drop 21.91%, Commercial Vehicles Record Marginal Growth

Overall retail vehicle sales stood at 11,23,086 units during Navratri 2025, down from 12,01,479 units last year. Passenger vehicle sales recorded the steepest decline of 21.91%, followed by three-wheelers at 7.51% and two-wheelers at 2.79%. Commercial vehicle sales, however, registered a marginal growth of 1.12%.

The rise in electric vehicle registrations comes at a time when consumers are increasingly looking for alternatives to petrol and diesel vehicles. Lower running costs, growing awareness of cleaner mobility and the need to reduce dependence on conventional fuels are among the factors supporting the shift. The availability of more electric vehicle models is also giving buyers greater choice.

Rising Petrol, Diesel And CNG Prices Encourage EV Adoption

Transport expert Md Afzal said rising petrol, diesel and CNG prices were encouraging consumers to consider electric vehicles as a way to reduce daily commuting expenses.

“We are witnessing a sudden surge in demand for electric vehicles, primarily driven by rising petrol, diesel and CNG prices. Consumers are increasingly looking for alternatives that can reduce their daily commuting expenses,” he said.

Global Energy Supply Disruptions Add To Fuel Price Concerns

Afzal added that conflicts in different parts of the world had disrupted global energy supplies, creating uncertainty over fuel prices and strengthening the case for electric mobility.

However, he said the pace of adoption would depend on affordable vehicle prices, reliable charging infrastructure and battery performance. If fuel prices remain elevated, more consumers, particularly in the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments, could consider switching to electric vehicles.

FADA President Sai Giridhar said the comparison with last year's Navratri needed to be viewed in context. The festive period lasted 11 days in 2024, compared with 10 days this year, while changes in GST rates had also supported vehicle purchases last year.

Despite the decline, overall vehicle sales during Navratri 2025 were 26.76% higher than in 2024. Dealers are expecting another boost in demand during Dhanteras and Diwali, traditionally among the busiest periods for vehicle purchases.

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