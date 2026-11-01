Kalyan: Two Young Adults, Aged 30 And 27, Suffer Strokes After Neck Manipulation By Local 'Haad Vaidya' Practitioners | AI

Navi Mumbai: Two young adults, aged 30 and 27, suffered strokes after visiting traditional local practitioners, commonly known as 'haad vaidya', for neck setting to relieve pain and stiffness. Both developed neurological complications following the neck manipulation and were subsequently treated at a Hospital in Kalyan.

30-Year-Old Woman Develops Dizziness, Facial Drooping After Neck Setting

In the first case, a 30-year-old woman, who had been experiencing neck discomfort for nearly a month, approached a local 'haad vaidya' for neck setting. Around 12 hours after the manipulation, she developed sudden dizziness, loss of balance, briefly lost consciousness and experienced facial drooping. Advanced brain scans and blood vessel imaging revealed a blockage in a blood vessel supplying the brain.

She received specialised medical treatment, including blood-thinning therapy. Her condition gradually improved, with blood flow restored over the following six weeks.

27-Year-Old Man Develops Blood Clots After Neck Manipulation

In the second case, a 27-year-old man approached a local practitioner for neck stiffness and pain. Following the neck manipulation, he developed severe dizziness, difficulty walking steadily and numbness in his hand. Medical imaging revealed blood clots obstructing blood flow to both his brain and arm. Prompt medical intervention and monitoring helped improve his symptoms and circulation.

Both patients were treated by a multidisciplinary neurosciences team led by Dr Rushabh Chheda, Consultant Neuro, Spine and Stroke Interventionist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

"A stroke can strike even the young and seemingly healthy—and sometimes, every minute can make the difference between recovery and lifelong disability. I treated both these patients at Fortis Hospital Kalyan, who developed stroke symptoms following neck manipulation. Such cases are a stark reminder that the blood vessels supplying the brain can be vulnerable to injury, with potentially devastating consequences, including paralysis, permanent disability or even death," said Dr Chheda.

"Neck pain or stiffness should never be dismissed or treated through forceful manipulation by unqualified individuals. Consulting the right medical specialist is essential to identify the underlying cause and ensure appropriate treatment. Equally important is recognising stroke symptoms early and reaching a stroke-ready hospital without delay," he added.

"Time is brain. Recognise the signs, act FAST, and seek expert medical care immediately. Timely intervention can save lives and preserve the quality of life," said Dr Chheda.

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