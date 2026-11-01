Mumbai: Churches Urge Eco-Friendly All Souls' Day On November 2, Encourage Potted Plants Instead Of Candles And Wreaths

St Andrew's Church, Bandra and St Peter's Seaside Cemetery, Bandra |

Mumbai: When families gather at Christian cemeteries for All Souls’ Day on November 2, they traditionally bring flowers, wreaths and candles to place at the graves of their departed loved ones. This year, however, several Mumbai churches are encouraging parishioners to rethink these offerings and adopt more environmentally friendly practices.

St Andrew's Church Appeals For Potted Plants Instead Of Wreaths

At St Andrew’s Church, Bandra, parishioners have been encouraged to bring potted plants and flowers to the cemetery instead of bouquets and wreaths decorated with non-biodegradable materials. The 451-year-old church has also appealed to visitors not to burn candles or use flowers pinned to Styrofoam.

The advisory is part of the Archdiocese of Bombay’s commitment to care for creation. Keeping cemeteries free of non-biodegradable waste, the church said, is both a way of respecting the environment and a fitting tribute to the departed.

Father Nigel Barrett Urges Parishioners To Avoid Plastic And Foam

Father Nigel Barrett, parish priest of St Andrew’s Church and spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, said, “We are striving to keep our cemeteries eco-friendly and encourage people who visit to pray for their loved ones to use potted plants and flowers without plastic or foam, which is not biodegradable.” He added that the church would take care of the potted plants after the observance.

At Holy Family Church, Chakala, Andheri (West), parishioners have been advised against bringing anything that would eventually have to be discarded. This includes tealight candles in aluminium containers and bouquets wrapped in plastic.

Battery-Operated Lights Suggested As Alternative To Traditional Candles

Instead, they have been invited to offer potted plants as living symbols of love, hope and resurrection. “Families have been asked to bring their own battery-operated lights, which they can take back home after prayers. Of course, there are no compulsions,” said Pramila Lewis, a church member.

Janet D’Souza, a Bandra resident, suggested that church members also clean the pathways leading to the graves. “Choose simplicity. A potted plant creates long-term benefits. Do a good deed in honour of those who have passed away,” she said.

However, persuading everyone to give up the familiar rituals of placing flowers and lighting candles is not easy. Bento Lobo, a member of the Church of Our Lady of Victories, Mahim, said emotions were closely tied to these traditions.

“People ask, ‘How can we not light candles or place flowers?’ But I believe it is more important to treat people with respect when they are alive. It does not make sense to bring flowers to them when they are dead. Nevertheless, we have been campaigning for change,” he said.

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