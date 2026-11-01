Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Congress Of Undermining Constitution At BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao Padyatra' In Thane | X

Thane: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a ‘Loktantra Bachao Padyatra’ in Thane on Sunday, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launching a sharp attack on the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies, accusing them of spreading misinformation and attempting to undermine the Constitution and democratic institutions.

Union Minister, Maharashtra Ministers Attend Rally

The rally witnessed the presence of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan, ministers Ganesh Naik, Pratap Sarnaik and Jaykumar Rawal, along with several Mahayuti MPs, MLAs and party office-bearers.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Eknath Shinde lead the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' rally in Thane.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/45BMFzDDpv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2026

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the Congress and its allies were attempting to create an atmosphere of political instability by spreading false narratives through various organisations and institutions. He said the opposition's criticism of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was, in reality, an attack on India and its Constitution.

'Congress Stole The Constitution,' Says Fadnavis

Taking a dig at the Congress over its repeated allegations of 'vote theft', Fadnavis said, "You keep talking about vote theft, but you are the ones who have stolen the Constitution." He also recalled the Emergency imposed in 1975, accusing the Congress of undermining democratic institutions and constitutional principles during that period.

Referring to the 42nd Constitutional Amendment introduced during the Emergency, Fadnavis alleged that several provisions had restricted the functioning of democratic institutions and judicial review. He said subsequent political developments following the Janata Party's victory in 1977 led to changes in these provisions.

Fadnavis Highlights Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitutional Legacy

Fadnavis also invoked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's contribution to the Constitution, pointing out that it guaranteed fundamental rights to every citizen and provided for the Supreme Court and High Courts to safeguard those rights.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, asserted that attempts by the opposition to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power would not succeed. He said corruption and terrorism would eventually be eliminated from the country and maintained that the youth were standing behind Modi's leadership rather than the opposition.

Shinde Urges Mahayuti Workers To Counter Opposition Allegations

Shinde also alleged that the opposition was repeatedly raising questions about democracy while its own political conduct had previously weakened democratic institutions. He called upon Mahayuti workers to respond to allegations by visiting every locality and explaining the government's work to the people.

Highlighting the Centre's development initiatives, Shinde cited schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and PM-Kisan, claiming that government welfare programmes had taken development benefits to ordinary citizens.

Shinde Cites Operation Sindoor, Ram Temple And Article 370

He further referred to the difference between India before and after 2014, citing the Modi government's approach towards terrorism, Operation Sindoor and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also credited the Prime Minister with the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as the fulfilment of a long-standing dream of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

On Maharashtra's development, Shinde claimed that the state had received substantially higher financial support during the Modi-led government compared to the previous UPA regime. He said infrastructure projects, including highways, airports and other development initiatives, had accelerated the state's growth.

Shinde also took a swipe at the opposition's electoral prospects, claiming that the work undertaken by the Modi government would ensure continued public support for the BJP and its allies in the coming years.

The padyatra was marked by strong political rhetoric, with BJP and Mahayuti leaders urging party workers to counter the opposition's allegations and take the government's achievements directly to the public.

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