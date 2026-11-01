Mumbai Man Held For Secretly Filming Women In Local Trains; Accused Allegedly Morphed Images With AI, Uploaded Them On Instagram

A suburban train in Mumbai. | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a man for allegedly secretly filming women inside suburban trains, morphing their images into objectionable pictures with the help of artificial intelligence applications and then posting the images on Instagram reels.

The man had allegedly been using a fake Instagram profile to upload the images and garner views.

Accused's Identity

The accused person has been identified as a man named Mohammed Sabir Mohammed Rustam, a tailor from the Vasai East area who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, News18 reported. He was arrested by the South Cyber Police Station of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The police have seized Rustam’s mobile phone, which allegedly contained photos and videos of women recorded without their knowledge.

How The Case Came To Light

The matter came to light when a 19-year-old college student discovered her morphed photo online. While investigators got her image removed, they found that the Instagram page had several such images and videos of other women, mostly shot in local trains and train ticket booking offices, The Times of India reported.

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The accused man reportedly travelled by train to work every day. The police alleged that he would board the general compartment located next to the ladies’ coach, and would shoot inappropriate videos of women without their knowledge.

Police Probe

Investigators relied on technical analysis and a multi-layered investigation to trace Rustam. The police are now looking into whether he used the images for commercial gain.

The police have urged passengers to report anyone secretly filming women on local trains, at railway stations or in public places to the Railway Police or by calling the helpline number 112.