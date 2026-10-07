Mumbai Crimes Against Women Decline In 2026 But Recent Sexual Assault And Molestation Cases Keep Women’s Safety Under Scrutiny | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Despite Mumbai Police recording high detection rates in crimes against women, official data and recent cases suggest that ensuring women’s safety remains a challenge.

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Mumbai registered 596 rape cases between January 1 and August 31, 2026, with 588 accused arrested, police data showed. During the same period, 238 cases were registered under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with 218 accused arrested. The city also recorded 1,484 molestation cases, with 1,455 accused arrested.

The numbers declined from the corresponding period in 2025, when 653 rape cases and 1,677 molestation cases were registered. Police arrested 640 accused in rape cases and 1,672 in molestation cases.

Police Commissioner Deven Bharti recently said crimes against women had declined by around 4%, while detection had improved in nearly every category. In 2025, Mumbai recorded 1,262 rape cases, with 1,211 accused arrested, a detection rate of around 96%.

Section 69 data was not maintained separately in 2025, making a direct annual comparison difficult. The provision covers sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means, including false promises made without an intention to fulfil them.

Lawyer Naksi said reporting itself could be difficult for survivors. “A decline in crimes against women cannot automatically mean women are safer in Mumbai. There is systematic discouragement when women try to file complaints. I experienced moral policing at a police station and spent nearly five hours trying to file a harassment complaint,” she said.

Recent cases underline the concern. In April, a 32-year-old architect in Parksite-Vikhroli alleged that a BMC ward officer established a physical relationship with her after promising marriage following his divorce. He was arrested and later granted bail.

On August 6, a college-going adult woman in Mulund was allegedly followed, dragged towards roadside bushes and subjected to an attempted sexual assault. In September, a 20- year-old telecaller alleged that her boyfriend concealed his identity, made her unconscious and sexually assaulted her. Police registered an FIR.

Also in September, a 21-yearold woman alleged that a man showed her a sexually explicit video while she was returning from Dadar railway station. Matunga Police registered a case.