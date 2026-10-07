Gujarat: Woman Allegedly Sexually Assaulted, Recorded, Tied To Tree Under 'Shuddhikaran' Pretext; 9 Arrested | Representational image

Surendranagar: A married woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district after she was taken to a house along with a man with whom she was allegedly in an extramarital relationship, police said. The accused reportedly claimed that a community “shuddhikaran” (purification) ritual would be carried out before allegedly restraining and assaulting the woman.

The incident came to light after videos purportedly showing the assault were circulated on social media, prompting police to launch an investigation. Nine people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Woman Allegedly Tracked Down By Husband, Relatives

According to police and multiple media reports, the woman and the man were allegedly tracked down by her husband and relatives after they came to know about their relationship. The two were then allegedly taken to a house where the accused claimed that a religious purification ritual would be performed.

Police allege that the woman was subsequently restrained and sexually assaulted. The assault was allegedly recorded on video, with the footage later circulated on social media and Instagram, reportedly as a warning.

The woman allegedly managed to escape from the house at one point. However, the accused reportedly pursued her, caught her and tied her to a tree using ropes.

Police Locate Survivor After Videos Surface Online

The case came to the police’s attention after videos related to the incident began circulating online. According to report in NDTV, Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu said police took proactive steps after receiving information from members of the community.

According to the police, the survivor had not initially approached the police station. Officers subsequently used information emerging from the viral videos to trace her, record her statement and ensure her safety.

Police also inspected the location where the alleged assault took place as part of the investigation.

Nine Arrested, Including Two Women

A total of nine people have been apprehended in connection with the case, police said. Two women are among those arrested and have allegedly been booked for aiding and abetting the crime.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions pertaining to gang rape and related offences. Relevant sections of the Information Technology Act have also been invoked in connection with the recording and circulation of the alleged assault.

Police are continuing their investigation and are also examining the backgrounds and possible criminal antecedents of the accused.

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Investigation Underway

The case has raised serious concerns over the alleged use of a purported religious “purification” ritual as a pretext for assault and illegal confinement, as well as the subsequent circulation of videos of the alleged crime.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, the role of each accused and the circulation of the videos. The allegations are subject to investigation and any further findings by the police or court proceedings.