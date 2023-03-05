Indian Women break stereotypes, prefer real estate over gold for investment

Gold and diamonds are often linked with women via gender stereotypes, and the yellow metal is touted as both tradition and a safe investment in India. But it turns out that beyond being homemakers, Indian women now prioritise homebuying, when it comes to investing as they increasingly participate in the workforce. A survey by Anarock has revealed that while 65 per cent women are investing in real estate, only 8 per cent are betting on gold, while 20 per cent prefer the stock market.

Read Also Institutional Investment in Indian real estate touches new high

Shaping the property market

The property consultant's study also found that a major chunk of emerging homebuyers in Indian cities are women, and most of them prefer houses priced above Rs 45 lakh. About 20 per cent of all women investing in real estate, also expressed a preference for luxury housing, which is priced above Rs 1.5 crore. Market trends such as more spacious flats and properties that are ready to move in, are also being shaped by preferences expressed by women, as they are very specific.

Read Also Skyber raises Rs 40 lakhs from women investors; gains diverse advisors through Encubay Angel Network

Policies add to real estate's allure

Women are also shifting priorities, as 23 per cent of them are now buying properties for investments instead of end use, as opposed to 18 per cent previously. Government policies which require registration of homes as co-owners or owners, has also been responsible for the higher real estate investments in the name of women. Women are also required to pay lower stamp duty in some states, while tax benefits and discounted loans from banks also play a role.