Skyber raises Rs 40 lakhs from women investors; gains diverse advisors through Encubay Angel Network

Skyber, a SaaS and B2B commerce-based platform, recently raised Rs 40 lakhs in one round of investment through the Encubay Angel Network, India’s first women-led and women-focused angel network. Apart from these, they also get access to the additional services of Encubay network that include $2 billion worth of business credits and discounts across various products and services globally.

“There is an absolute problem in getting women either in your core team or as your core employees. There is no balance as such. This motivation helped Skyber and Encubay Angel Network to come together. Skyber, as an organization, was interested in expanding the diversity at their offices by not only employing more women but also as advisors and mentors from their angel network, says Tanishq Ambegaokar, Founder, Skyber.

The most recent round of funding saw participation from leading investors like Niloufer Irani, Talent Executive at J. Sagar Associates, Disha Shah, Vice President at Bobble AI, and Pratibha Wilson, Senior Project Manager at Natwest Group, all part of panel members from the Encubay Angel Network Community.

Niloufer Irani, Talent Executive at J Sagar Associates and the investor at Skyber, says, “The ease with which one can start and run a business seamlessly is what I think will make the products popular.”

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:31 PM IST