 Indian Telecom Players Aim For 10% Share In 6G Patents And Global Standards Contribution In 3 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Telecom Players Aim For 10% Share In 6G Patents And Global Standards Contribution In 3 Years

Indian Telecom Players Aim For 10% Share In 6G Patents And Global Standards Contribution In 3 Years

Telecom industry players have proposed to systematically align research to 'India's needs' and put in place a vibrant "Standards Community".

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Indian Telecom Players Aim For 10% Share In 6G Patents And Global Standards Contribution In 3 Years |

Indian telecom players are targeting a share of 10 per cent of all 6G patents and one-sixth contributions to global standards in the next three years, an official statement said on Saturday.

Telecom industry players have proposed to systematically align research to 'India's needs' and put in place a vibrant "Standards Community".

The proposal came up during the second meeting of Stakeholders Advisory Committee (SAC) on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) which was chaired by union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

"Industry leaders proposed systematically aligning research to 'India's needs' and put in place a vibrant 'Standards Community' targeting a share of 10 per cent of all 6G patents and one-sixth contributions to global standards in the next 3 years," the statement said.

FPJ Shorts
KSET 2024 Application Deadline Extended To August 28; Exam On November 24!
KSET 2024 Application Deadline Extended To August 28; Exam On November 24!
'Tipping Is Such A Scam In New York!': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Faces Backlash For Questioning US Tipping Culture; Shares Screenshots Of Comment Reactions
'Tipping Is Such A Scam In New York!': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Faces Backlash For Questioning US Tipping Culture; Shares Screenshots Of Comment Reactions
Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment Exam Results Announced; Document Verification Ends On August 28!
Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment Exam Results Announced; Document Verification Ends On August 28!
Weight Gain And Cholesterol Issues Linked To Poor Sleep; Know How It Can Lead To Fatal Diseases
Weight Gain And Cholesterol Issues Linked To Poor Sleep; Know How It Can Lead To Fatal Diseases
Telecom industry players have proposed to systematically align research to 'India's needs' and put in place a vibrant

Telecom industry players have proposed to systematically align research to 'India's needs' and put in place a vibrant "Standards Community" | File/ Representative image

During the first SAC on telecom operators, certain focus areas were identified.

Deliberations on international standards and India's share in Intellectual Property and Standard Essential Patent (SEP), connectivity gaps in telecom and quality of telecom services were held in the meeting.

"India has already taken various initiatives like launch of Bhart6G Vision and Bhart6G Alliance, patent and IPR support framework, commissioning of testbeds, etc., and country can aspire for achieving 10 per cent of all 6G patents and one-sixth contributions to global standards promoting India's needs. SAC proposed a 3-year roadmap for achieving it," the statement said.

Read Also
Can BSNL Rise To Challenge Jio, Airtel, and Vi? The Telecom Shift That Could Change Everything
article-image

The SAC emphasises on India becoming a deep-tech leader, penetration of both wireline and intelligent wireless broadband networks, with reliable connectivity.

"Minister Shri Scindia asked the SAC members to define a critical path to achieve the targets discussed and to define roles they see for different stakeholders, including the government, in achieving the same. He also exhorted TSPs to take all necessary measures to ensure that citizens get good quality telecom services," the statement said.

Reliance Jio Managing Director Pankaj Pawar, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert J Ravi, Tejas Networks' Chairman of the Board of Directors, N G Subramaniam and industry body COAI Director General S P Kochhar attended the meeting.

The telecom operators sought a supportive policy framework to encourage investments towards the path of 100 per cent broadband coverage in the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tipping Is Such A Scam In New York!': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Faces Backlash For Questioning US...

'Tipping Is Such A Scam In New York!': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Faces Backlash For Questioning US...

Indian Telecom Players Aim For 10% Share In 6G Patents And Global Standards Contribution In 3 Years

Indian Telecom Players Aim For 10% Share In 6G Patents And Global Standards Contribution In 3 Years

Hero Motors Files DRHP For ₹900 Crore IPO: Fresh Issue And OFS Breakdown

Hero Motors Files DRHP For ₹900 Crore IPO: Fresh Issue And OFS Breakdown

Can BSNL Rise To Challenge Jio, Airtel, and Vi? The Telecom Shift That Could Change Everything

Can BSNL Rise To Challenge Jio, Airtel, and Vi? The Telecom Shift That Could Change Everything

Mumbai: CREDAI-MCHI And Japan To Ink Deal For Knowledge Transfer And Business Collaboration In Real...

Mumbai: CREDAI-MCHI And Japan To Ink Deal For Knowledge Transfer And Business Collaboration In Real...