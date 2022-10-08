Indian students in Canada can now earn more on the side as limit on work hours has been lifted

Canada is home to more than 2.3 lakh Indian students who add a massive $4 billion to its economy in the form of tuition fees. After a slump during the pandemic, about 60,000 Indian students have already landed in Canada in the first half of 2022. Although its reportedly difficult to find part time jobs to pay rent and bills in Canada, Indian students might benefit from a cap on work hours being lifted in the country.



Protection from exploitation by employers



Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister has announced that international students can now work off campus for more than 20 hours a week now. The policy comes into effect from November, at a time when employers in Canada are looking for one million candidates to fill vacancies. Because of a limit on the amount of time students can work for, students from India and other countries were at risk of being exploited with less pay for more hours.



Instructions students need to keep in mind



Although the changes will allow students to find work in their field of study in addition to service sector jobs, Canada has also instructed them not to start work before the course begins. Students reaching the country for winter term will also have to show that the designated learning institution has allowed them to arrive late. Full-time secondary students are allowed to work on campus if they are studying full-time, but need to stop if they are on leave. But students on a scheduled break can work full time off campus, and now they can work as much as they want off campus, in addition to on campus jobs.



International students form a major part of Canada’s labour force, and many of them are there with an intention to obtain permanent resident status. Indians form a bulk of the immigrants arriving in Canada, and the country is also home to one of the biggest community of NRIs.