Indian Stock Markets To Remain Closed On Monday For Guru Nanak Jayanti

Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed For Guru Nanak Jayanti | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian stock markets - the BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty and other markets will be closed on Monday, November 27, 2023, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Trading in Equity, Derivative and SLB Segments will also remain suspended today. There will be no action in the Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment as well.

The markets will resume trading on Tuesday, November 28.

Guru Nanak, also known as Baba Nanak, is remembered as the founder of Sikhism. The Sikh community commemorates his birth anniversary, also called Jayanthi, on the full moon day (Pooranmashi) of the Kartik month. This year, this auspicious day falls on November 27. Recognized as Nanak Gurpurab, Guru Nanak Jayanti is an official Gazetted holiday in India.

This is the second market holiday in November this year as per the BSE holiday list. Earlier this month, on November 14, the markets observed a holiday of Diwali Balipratipada.

Domestic Indices on November 24

The market on last Friday ended the week on a negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent, to close at 65,970.04. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 11.45 points or 0.06 per cent to end the day at 19,790.55.

Nifty Bank gained 187.35 points or 0.43 per cent at 43,764.85.

Market Closure: December 25 for Christmas

Next month, the stock markets will close on December 25 in observance of Christmas.