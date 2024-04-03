Indian Stock Markets Close In Red: Sensex At 73,876.82 & Nifty Below 22,500; NTPC, TCS Lead Gains

Stock Market | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The stock markets ended Wednesday on a lower note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 73,876.82, down by 27.09 points or 0.04 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,434.65, down by 18.69 points or 0.08 per cent.

However, the Nifty Bank rose 113.55 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 47,659.

Major gainers and Losers - BSE & NSE

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank emerged as the major gainers, while Nestle India, Kotak Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finserv suffered losses.

In the Nifty pack, Shriram Finance, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Divis Lab led the gains, while Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, Dr. Reddy Laboratories, Kotak Bank, and Britannia were among the laggards.

Markets on Wednesday morning

The Indian markets opened in Red on Wednesday with Sensex at 73,757.23, down by 146.68 points, and Nifty at 22,374.40, down by -78.90 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,398.10 also down by 147.35 points.