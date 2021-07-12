Indian startup Business Upturn acquires Canadian news portal NovaScotiaToday.com

Indian news startup Business Upturn has announced that it has acquired NovaScotiaToday.com; a news creation and distribution portal from Canada.

The acquisition will allow the startup to create high-value news content on the portal. The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Commenting on the deal, Vipul Sipani, founder of Business Upturn said, "We began Business Upturn with a vision to provide high-quality content to news readers across the globe. The acquisition of NovaScotiaToday.com will make our news network stronger in North America."

"The Canadian news portal will soon undergo tech changes to make it more feature-rich, thus enhancing the user experience," added Vinay Murarka, the technology partner of Business Upturn.