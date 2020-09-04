FPJ Edit: Dear TV news channels, stop milking Sushant Singh Rajput's death for TRP

How long will television news channels continue to flog the Sushant Singh Rajput case? For, viewers have had their ears filled with shrieking anchors and their equally loud guests pretending to dissect the case from each and every angle, virtually prejudging the findings of the Supreme Court-ordered CBI investigation into the Bollywood actor’s death.

Time to give the nightly show of make-believe investigations by TV reporters a well-earned pause. Even the viewers might need a break. In any case, how fair is it for the media to go on hammering the unfortunate death for TRPs when the CBI is yet to come to a definitive conclusion about whether it was a suicide or murder. That cannot be proved in television studios, regardless of the pretensions of the anchors to make up for the want of new facts with their loud and noisy harangues to guests and viewers alike, night after dreary night.

In fact, some might be surprised that Rajput has not risen from the dead, given how loud some anchors scream and shout for his sake. Whether the need of the TV channels for the nightly TRPs is compounded by the Bihar politicians’ partisan concerns for votes in the coming assembly election is not clear. But what is is that the television media does itself no favour seeking to milk the poor SSR’s death for its own commercial interests.