Indian Railways Tightens Ticket Rules From July 1, Fines For Ticket Violations & Smoking Set To Rise Sharply

Indian Railways will implement stricter ticket and passenger rules from July 1. |

New Delhi: Indian Railways is set to introduce stricter travel rules from July 1, making train travel more disciplined and safer for passengers.

The new rules will impose higher penalties on passengers violating railway regulations. These include travelling without a ticket, using another person’s ticket, entering reserved coaches illegally, unauthorised selling and smoking inside railway premises.

Railways said these changes are aimed at improving safety and overall travel experience.

Higher Fine

Passengers travelling without a valid ticket will now face a much higher penalty.

From July 1, those caught travelling without a ticket or using a ticket booked in someone else’s name will have to pay a fine of Rs 500, double the earlier penalty of Rs 250.

Railway officials believe stricter fines will discourage rule-breaking and improve ticket compliance.

Women Coach Rule

Indian Railways is also tightening rules for reserved coaches meant for women.

Male passengers travelling inside women-reserved coaches without permission may face strict action, including a fine of up to Rs 2,500.

Officials say this rule is meant to ensure safer and more comfortable travel for women passengers.

Strict Monitoring

Railways will also take action against unauthorised sellers operating inside trains and station premises.

Anyone found selling goods without permission can be fined Rs 2,000.

Smoking inside trains or anywhere within station premises will also attract heavy penalties under the revised rules.

Authorities plan to increase monitoring and enforcement to ensure compliance.

Passenger Safety

According to Indian Railways, the new rules focus on passenger safety, better discipline and cleaner travel conditions.

With stricter enforcement beginning July 1, passengers are advised to follow railway rules carefully to avoid penalties and ensure hassle-free journeys.