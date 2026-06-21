Indian Railways Hikes Penalties Under Jan Vishwas Act: ₹500 Minimum Fine For Ticketless Travel From June 19 |

Mumbai: Passengers travelling on Indian Railways will now face steeper penalties for violating railway rules. Under the Jan Vishwas Act, effective from June 19, 2026, fines for several offences, including ticketless travel, travelling on another person's ticket, hawking, smoking and trespassing, have been increased across the railway network. The revised penalties apply to all railway zones and services, including suburban, passenger, mail and express trains.

₹500 Fine for Ticketless Travel

Travelling without a valid ticket will now attract a minimum penalty of ₹500 in addition to the applicable fare. Passengers using another person's ticket or pass will face a minimum fine of ₹500 and confiscation of the ticket. Railway officials said the revised provisions are aimed at improving compliance, reducing violations and enhancing passenger safety.

The amendments also introduce stricter penalties for other offences. Unauthorised hawking on railway premises will attract a fine of ₹2,000, rising to ₹5,000 for repeat violations. Smoking on railway premises can result in a ₹2,000 penalty, while men travelling in coaches reserved for women may face a fine of ₹2,500. Carrying dangerous or prohibited goods can attract a minimum penalty of ₹10,000.

Officials said the move is intended to simplify enforcement by allowing more offences to be dealt with through on-the-spot penalties instead of lengthy court proceedings. With millions of passengers using trains daily across the country, the revised fines are expected to act as a deterrent and improve discipline on railway premises and onboard trains.

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