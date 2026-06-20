BMC-Run Bhabha Hospital Blood Bank Collections Drop 36% In Two Years, Raising Availability Concerns | File and Representational Image

Mumbai: The blood bank at BMC-run Bhabha Hospital in Bandra has come under scrutiny after blood collection fell by 36 per cent over the past two years, raising concerns over blood availability at one of the city's major public healthcare facilities. With nearly 500 beds, the hospital caters to a large number of slum residents, pregnant women, and victims of road and railway accidents. However, its blood bank is reportedly operating well below capacity.

Collections Drop to 729 Units

Official data shows that blood collection declined from 1,110 units in 2023-24 to 870 units in 2024-25 and further to 729 units in 2025-26, a drop of 381 units. In May 2026, the blood bank collected only 21 units. Health experts say the collection was already insufficient to meet the hospital's needs and that no significant efforts were made to boost donations through awareness campaigns or blood donation drives.

The hospital's new building has around 2,120 sq ft earmarked for a component separation unit, but the facility has remained unused for years. As a result, patients suffering from thalassemia, dengue, liver disorders and kidney diseases are forced to seek these services elsewhere.

Rs 5 Lakh Freezer Purchase Questioned

A health activist has also questioned the purchase of a deep freezer worth nearly Rs 5 lakh despite the blood bank lacking the licence required to process and store plasma. According to the activist, a standard refrigerator costing a fraction of the amount was the immediate requirement.

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When contacted by The Free Press Journal, Dr Vindo Khare, Medical Superintendent of Bhabha Hospital, he refused to say.

However, a senior civic official stated that 38 units of blood were collected during a donation camp held in May 2026. He added that the tender process is underway to operate the blood bank on a full-fledged basis under a civic collaboration model.

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