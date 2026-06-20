BEST Strike Continues But 60 Additional Buses Deployed In Mumbai For NEET Candidates Amid Disruptions |

Mumbai: With the BEST employees' strike continuing on Friday, the administration has rolled out special arrangements to ensure that students appearing for the NEET examination do not face travel difficulties. A total of 60 additional buses have been deployed across Mumbai to assist students travelling to and from 63 examination centres in the city.

Buses During Key Exam Hours

The buses will operate during key examination hours, from 9 am to 1 pm and again from 5 pm to 7 pm. Depot managers have been directed to ensure smooth operations and adequate availability of buses near examination centres. The move comes amid concerns that the ongoing strike could affect thousands of students and their families on an important examination day.

At the same time, the administration has intensified efforts to deal with the strike. Notices under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) were served on employees participating in the agitation. Similar notices were also issued to wet-lease contractors operating BEST services.

MSRTC Provides 100 More Buses

To reduce inconvenience to the general public, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been asked to provide 100 buses for operation in Mumbai. Officials said these measures are aimed at maintaining essential transport services and ensuring commuters are not left stranded.

According to the administration, the strike has not impacted the undertaking's electricity supply department, and all essential power services continue to function normally. Officials maintained that providing uninterrupted, safe and reliable services to passengers remains their top priority.

The special arrangements for NEET candidates assume significance as lakhs of students across the country are appearing for the examination, while Mumbai continues to grapple with disruptions caused by the BEST strike.

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