Union HM Amit Shah Prays At Kolhapur's Ambabai Temple, Announces ₹1,500 Crore Corridor Development Project | X @AmitShah

Kolhapur: Union home minister Amit Shah prayed at the revered Shri Ambabai Mahalakshmi Shakti Peeth in Kolhapur along with his wife, Sonal Shah, on Saturday. Before inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for the temple development project, he performed traditional rituals.

CM Fadnavis, Shinde Attend Event

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM Eknath Shinde, minister for public health and guardian minister of Kolhapur district Prakash Abitkar, minister for higher and technical education Chandrakant Dada Patil, minister for culture Ashish Shelar and others were present.

Shah said the temple corridor project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,500 crores. He described the initiative as a matter of immense pride for millions of devotees.

41 Temples to Be Conserved

Shah said nearly 41 small and large temples surrounding the seventh-century shrine would be conserved and the entire precinct developed within the next six months. He also expressed support for establishing an Annachhatra (community dining facility) in the temple complex. He stated that the government is committed to preserving, protecting, and promoting India's cultural and civilisational heritage.

Highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the fields of economic growth, national security, and defence, Shah asserted that illegal infiltrators would be identified and dealt with firmly. He also said that under Modi's leadership, development in both rural and urban India is progressing at a rapid pace.

Fadnavis said under Modi's leadership, India's spiritual and cultural heritage is being revitalised. Development works are also underway at the five Jyotirlingas in Maharashtra as well as the Jyotiba Temple in Kolhapur district.

He said the state government has prepared a comprehensive master plan that will enable quality services for devotees over the next hundred years. Describing Kolhapur as not only a renowned Shakti Peeth and but also the cradle of India's cooperative movement. He praised Shah's leadership, stating that he has given the nation a distinct identity while introducing far-reaching reforms in the cooperative sector.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/