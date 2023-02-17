Indian-origin Neal Mohan to head YouTube as CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down after 9 years

Indian-origin Neal Mohan will be the new head of YouTube after Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki stepped down from the post on Wednesday.

Wojcicki, is stepping down from her role in the tech giant that started in her garage 25 years ago. She was the company's CEO for 9 years and will now be replaced by Mohan, the current chief product officer.

Wojcicki, 54, said she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about." Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

Who is Neal Mohan?

Mohan, a Stanford graduate, joined Google in 2008 and is the chief product officer at YouTube, where he has been focusing on building YouTube Shorts and Music.

“He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube,” Wojcicki said.

Mohan has also worked with Microsoft and sits on the board of Stitch Fix and genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe.

Alphabet shares were barely changed for the day, down less than 1 per cent after the news.

