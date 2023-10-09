Indian Oil Corporation Announces Appointment Of New Director - Finance And CFO Change | Image: Indian Oil (Representative)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) on Monday appointed Shri Anuj Jain as the Director (Finance) of the company, effective from the afternoon of October 9, 2023. This appointment aligns with MOP&NG's letter dated October 9, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing..

Simultaneously, with the appointment of Anuj Jain, Sanjay Kaushal has ceased to serve as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective from the same date.

About Anuj Jain

Anuj Jain had joined Indian Oil in 1996 and has over 27 years of rich and varied experience in the field of Finance, Taxation and Commercial aspects of the Oil & Gas industry. He has handled various assignments like Corporate Finance, Treasury & Fund Management, Supply Chain Optimization, Pricing, Shipping, Direct and Indirect Taxation, SAP and ERP system etc.

He is presently designated as Chief General Manager (Finance) at Refineries Headquarters. He was also posted as Senior Vice President (Finance) in Lanka I0C PLC., a listed Subsidiary of IndianQil in Sri Lanka where he headed the Finance function.

He was also a Board member and Audit Committee member of Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL), a strategic petroleum company in Sri Lanka. Anuj Jain is actively involved in identification and formulation of various business strategies for energy transition of the Company in the changing landscape of India’s energy sector.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited shares

The shares of Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Monday at 3:30 PM IST were at Rs 87.40, down by 2.62 percent.

