Indian Hume Pipe Strengthens Order Book, Secures ₹738.61 Crore Rajasthan Project

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd has secured a significant order valued at Rs 738.61 crore. |

Mumbai: Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd announced on Thursday, 3 July 2026, that it received a letter of acceptance for a new work order valued at Rs 738.61 crore (including GST).

Project Details

The order is for the design, build, and operation of a Narmada-based water supply system. It will cover 275 villages in the Dhorimanna and Chouhtan blocks of Barmer district.

Awarding Authority

The contract was awarded by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Office of the Chief Engineer, JICA Funded Projects, Jaipur, Government of Rajasthan.

Execution Timeline

The project is expected to be completed within 24 months. It includes a one-year defect notification period, followed by 10 years of operation and maintenance services.

Project Type

Indian Hume Pipe will execute the work on an Item Rate Contract basis, encompassing design, build, operation, and maintenance components.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.