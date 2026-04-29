Indian Hume Pipe Secures ₹459 Crore Water Supply Order In Telangana Project Execution

The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited has received a work order worth Rupees 458.69 crore. |

Mumbai: A fresh infrastructure win is set to boost Indian Hume Pipe Company’s project pipeline, as the company locks in a major government-backed water supply contract in Telangana.

Wins Large Infrastructure Order

The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited has secured a Letter of Acceptance for a contract valued at Rs.458.69 crore, excluding GST. The order comes from the Public Health & Municipal Engineering Department of Telangana for a water supply improvement scheme in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation. This win reinforces the company’s presence in the water infrastructure segment, a key focus area for public spending.

Project Scope Details

The contract covers the execution of a water supply improvement scheme under UIDF funding, aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure in Warangal. Classified as a percentage contract, the project is entirely domestic in nature and will be executed over a 24-month period. According to details outlined in Annexure ‘A’ on page 2, the awarding authority is the Superintending Engineer (PH), Warangal Circle, under the Telangana government.

Government Push Drives Growth

The order reflects continued government emphasis on urban water management and infrastructure upgrades. While the company did not issue a direct quote, the development signals alignment with public sector investment priorities. Large-scale municipal projects like this typically provide steady revenue visibility and execution-driven growth for engineering firms operating in this space.

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Strengthens Order Book Visibility

With no related party involvement and no promoter interest in the awarding entity, the contract stands as an arm’s length transaction. The addition of this project is expected to strengthen the company’s order book and improve medium-term revenue predictability, especially given the defined two-year execution timeline.

The project underscores Indian Hume Pipe’s ongoing participation in government-led infrastructure expansion, particularly in water supply systems, positioning it to benefit from sustained public investment trends.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.