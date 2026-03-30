Welspun Corp Secures ₹1000 Crore Pipe Supply Order, Expands Order Book To ₹24,700 Crore

Welspun Corp Limited has received a new pipe supply order worth approximately Rupees 1,000 crore from its US facility. |

Mumbai: Welspun Corp is strengthening its revenue visibility with a fresh large order, adding momentum to its already sizable global order pipeline.

The company has secured a major order valued at around Rs 1,000 crore for the supply of pipes from its US operations. This win reinforces Welspun Corp’s presence in international markets while adding a substantial chunk to its near-term execution pipeline.

Following this order and additional wins since January 30, 2026, the company’s consolidated global order book has reached approximately Rs 24,700 crore, equivalent to about 2.6 billion dollars. This expanded backlog provides stronger business continuity across both its India and US assets.

Welspun Corp plans to execute the current order book over the next three financial years—FY26, FY27, and FY28. This phased execution ensures steady revenue flow while allowing the company to optimize capacity utilization across geographies.

The growing order book signals improved demand conditions and enhances revenue visibility for the company. Management highlighted that the strong backlog supports sustained operations and reinforces its positioning in the global pipe manufacturing segment. The latest order underlines Welspun Corp’s strategy of building a diversified and geographically balanced order book to drive consistent growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing and does not include independent verification or external sources.