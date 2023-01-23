Indian govt promises homegrown 4G,5G tech stack for the world by next year

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Image credit: Wikipedia

India is the world's largest market for high-speed internet services, and is witnessing a massive rollout of 5G services. Apart from two top telcos Jio and Airtel, global firms such as Ericsson and Nokia have also stepped in to support the deployment of high-speed data across India. Although state-owned telco BSNL is lagging and is yet to launch 4G, the government is promising locally developed 5G and 4G technology stacks from India to the world.

Speaking at B20 in Gujarat, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the stack will be introduced to India this year, and by next year it will be exported. He added that along with India, only five countries globally have a 4G-5G technology stack. India's homegrown technology has been tested, and is proven to handle one crore calls at once.

The minister creditd the public-private partnership model adopted by India's government for the innovation. The funds and core were provided by the public sector, while the rest was handled by private players. He also promised as many as 70,000 towers in the year to come, for supporting a successful 5G rollout.

Vaishnaw also added that the public-private partnership model first created a payment platform for all banks, and similar systems for insurance, e-commerce and startups followed. then insurance companies, e-commerce, start-ups and more followes suit.

Using public funds to create a platform open to everybody has also reduced monopoly, and democratized benefits of digitisation, according to Vaishnaw.