Ashwini Vaishnaw dedicates to the nation redeveloped Dharwad station

Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways, Electronics & IT and Communications today dedicated the Redeveloped Dharwad Station in the presence of Pralhad Joshi and remodelled yard of Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Railway Station at Hubballi.

The twin cities of Hubballi – Dharwad, known as the Gateway to North Karnataka are a hub of trade and commerce, education, art and culture and Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Railway station, is the second busiest railway station of South Western Railway after KSR Bengaluru.

The project of third entry to SSS Hubballi station with 3 additional platforms (five earlier to eight at present) and other facilities and remodeling and modernization of the yard, signaling and electrical systems completed at a cost of Rs. 115 crores to address the growing needs of the Junction which is centre place for mass transportation of public and commercial goods in Karnataka.

In addition to the existing 2 entries, (main entrance and another on Gadag Road) the Third entry will not only decongest the main entry but will also facilitate easy access to public from Aralikatte, Mantur Road and Gandhiwada area. Three new platforms, one of which is slated to become World’s longest Platform, will enhance capacity & operational efficiency of the Junction, along with the existing 5 platforms. New subway for the convenience of the passengers boarding from the new platforms (6-8), Parcel Office, PRS cum UTS ticket counter, Waiting Halls, Wide parking space and circulating area for hassle-free movement without crowding are all provided at the third entry

The re-modeled Yard with state-of-the-art electronic interlocking facilitates simultaneous reception and dispatch of trains smoothly towards all sides and running of trains at full speed on the main line. Further, it also enables the trains arriving at Hubballi to stop directly on the Platform track avoiding detention at the outer signal waiting for clearance.

With the Flagging Off of a new direct train service from SSS Hubballi to Hazrat Nizamuddin, a long-standing demand of the people for a direct train connectivity to the country’s capital to the commercial capital of North Karnataka is fulfilled. This weekly train which is currently a weekly service will not only boost economic activities but also benefit the devotees intending to visit the holy place of Shirdi as it has stoppage at Kopargaon, which was announced by Minister of Railways.

Dharwad, city, known as the cultural and educational hub of North Karnataka, has been home to Jnanpith laureates, world renowned musicians etc. Dharwad railway station with a daily average footfall of 2900, has been redeveloped by constructing a new station building providing a number of modern amenities with aesthetically pleasing ‘biophilic’ architecture, at a cost of Rs. 20 Crores.

The remodeled building with a vertical garden and high-rise columns in the concourse is a blend of aesthetics and practical functionality - a ramp with railing for easy movement of Divyangjan passengers, spacious concourse area for smooth movement of passengers Improved circulating area and parking space facilitating easy movement traffic, additional Foot Over Bridge, Retiring Rooms, Dormitories for the benefit of passengers etc. The murals and paintings of Jnanpith Awardees on the walls of booking Office enhance cultural and artistic significance and Rabindra Vatika, a garden with a bust of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore installed in it to commemorate the visit of Gurudev to the station in 1922 highlights its historical importance of the city.

General Manager, South Western Railway, Sanjeev Kishore, who extended a very warm welcome to the Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways Electronics & IT and Communications and, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines and the guests of honour and other dignitaries, said that it was indeed a very special day for South Western Railway as dedication of these projects will largely benefit the people and aid socio-economic growth of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Electronics & IT and Communications said that after completion of the Hubballi –Bengaluru Doubling and Electrification, Vande Bharat Express Service will be launched between Dharwad and Bengaluru in March – April 2023. Vaishnaw also agreed to name SSS Hubballi – Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express as Sawai Gandharva Express in honour of the great musician, as per the request of Pralhad Joshi.

Union Minister, Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines said there has been tremendous progress in the railway infrastructure developments in North Karnataka region and emphasis is being laid on the overall development and expediting the projects in progress. He also raised the demand to connect the express train between SSS Hubballi and Varanasi to a daily train. The Minister of Railways has assured to look in to the demand positively.

Joshi fondly recollected that Hubballi junction was named after Siddharoodha Swamiji (the renowned saint) by the initiative of late Suresh Angadi (Ex MoS Railways) and opined that his blessings are a key driving force behind the development of this region.