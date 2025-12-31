 Indian Economy Set For High Growth Amid Global Volatility: RBI Governor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Economy Set For High Growth Amid Global Volatility: RBI Governor

Indian Economy Set For High Growth Amid Global Volatility: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated India's economy will achieve high growth driven by robust domestic consumption and investment, despite volatile external conditions. In the Financial Stability Report foreword, he emphasized financial stability as key, alongside resilient systems, healthy balance sheets, prudent reforms, and guardrails against shocks, while promoting innovation and efficiency.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Indian economy is projected to register high growth, driven by strong domestic consumption and investment despite a volatile and unfavourable external environment, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday. "Maintaining financial stability and strengthening the financial system remains our north star," Malhotra said in his foreword in the latest edition of the RBI Financial Stability Report.

According to him, financial sector regulators recognise that financial stability is not an end in itself and promoting innovation and growth, protecting consumers, a pragmatic approach to regulation and supervision that improves financial system efficiency are equally important. "The most important contribution the policymakers can make is to foster a financial system that is robust and resilient to shocks, efficient in providing financial services and promotes responsible innovation," he said.

Malhotra noted that the Indian economy and the financial system remain robust and resilient supported by strong growth, benign inflation, healthy balance sheets of financial and non-financial firms, sizeable buffers and prudent policy reforms. "Despite a volatile and unfavourable external environment, the Indian economy is projected to register high growth, driven by strong domestic consumption and investment. Nonetheless, we recognise the near-term challenges from external spillovers and continue to build strong guardrails to safeguard the economy and the financial system from potential shocks," he said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: BJP Secures Unopposed Wins As Rekha Rajan Choudhary And Asavari Kedar Navre Set For Victory | VIDEO
Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: BJP Secures Unopposed Wins As Rekha Rajan Choudhary And Asavari Kedar Navre Set For Victory | VIDEO
Nifty Poised To Hit 29,150 By Dec 2026, Yielding 12% Returns: Report
Nifty Poised To Hit 29,150 By Dec 2026, Yielding 12% Returns: Report
Shows Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar To Be Reduced Due To New Release Ikkis: Report
Shows Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar To Be Reduced Due To New Release Ikkis: Report
Why Astrologers Are Claiming That 2026 Will Be The Most powerful Year Of The Century?
Why Astrologers Are Claiming That 2026 Will Be The Most powerful Year Of The Century?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nifty Poised To Hit 29,150 By Dec 2026, Yielding 12% Returns: Report

Nifty Poised To Hit 29,150 By Dec 2026, Yielding 12% Returns: Report

Government Mandates Star Labelling For More Appliances From January 1

Government Mandates Star Labelling For More Appliances From January 1

Bagmane Prime Office REIT Files For ₹4,000 Crore IPO

Bagmane Prime Office REIT Files For ₹4,000 Crore IPO

Rupee Plunges 5% In 2025, Becomes Asia's Worst-Performing Currency

Rupee Plunges 5% In 2025, Becomes Asia's Worst-Performing Currency

Indian Economy Set For High Growth Amid Global Volatility: RBI Governor

Indian Economy Set For High Growth Amid Global Volatility: RBI Governor