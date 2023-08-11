Indian Agritech Fyllo Partners With Spain’s Terraview To Revolutionise Precision Agriculture In Europe |

Fyllo, India’s first precision agri-tech startup, has announced a strategic partnership with Terraview, a leading global climate SaaS (Software as a Service), to improve productivity of over 100+ wine producers across US, Spain, and Australia.

With this, Fyllo becomes the first Indian agritech to expand globally and enhance farming practices using cutting-edge IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

The collaboration between Fyllo and Spain-based Terraviewwill introduce a new era of intelligent agriculture to European vineyards, starting with Spain, France, and Italy and soon in the US & Mexico.

By leveraging Fyllo's expertise in precision agriculture and agronomy solutions and Terraview's innovative data analytics,intelligence, and estimations, farmers can access a comprehensive solution that optimises crop management and maximises yields while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Fyllo's IoT devices are designed to gather real-time data on various critical aspects of farming, including soil moisture levels, weather conditions, and crop health. The agronomy models, Paired with Terraview's advanced climate intelligence, analytics, and predictions, these devices will empower vineyard owners to make well-informed decisions, streamline operations, and minimise resource wastage.

Through this collaboration, vineyard owners will gain valuable insights into their fields' unique needs, enabling them to implement precise and targeted interventions. By optimising irrigation schedules, managing pest control more efficiently, and identifying crop stressors early on, farmers can achieve higher crop quality and increase their overall productivity.

"We are thrilled to partner with Terraview to expand our precision agriculture solutions to vineyards in Spain, France, and Italy," said Sudhanshu, Co-founder of Fyllo.

"Together, we will revolutionise how farmers approach agriculture, fostering sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and the farming community. Terraview is our perfect partner to take this made in India Tech global", he added.

“We are excited to work with Fyllo to help serve our customers worldwide, starting with Europe. We believe agriculture innovation will happen at the intersection of devices and software. Atoms and not bits will define the impact of climate on food production,” said Piyush Harsh, Co-founder & CTO of Terraview.

“Fyllo has over the years built great capability, and we are very hopeful that our customers will derive greater value with the data and intelligence”, he added.

Furthermore, this partnership aligns perfectly with both companies' shared commitment to sustainability and responsible agricultural practices. By harnessing technology and data-driven insights, Fyllo and Terraview aim to contribute to the global effort of achieving food security and mitigating the impact of climate change on agriculture.

