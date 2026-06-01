India-US Trade Talks Begin June 1, Negotiators To Finalise Interim Pact After February Framework

Senior trade officials from India and the United States have started a four-day round of discussions in New Delhi to finalize the details of an interim trade agreement between the two countries.

The talks began on June 1 and will continue until June 4. The US delegation is being led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch, while India’s team is headed by Darpan Jain, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce.

The current discussions aim to finalize the legal and operational details of the interim trade pact whose framework was agreed upon in February 2026.

According to the Commerce Ministry, both sides will also advance negotiations on the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Key areas under discussion include market access, non-tariff barriers, customs procedures, trade facilitation, investment promotion and economic security cooperation.

Framework Agreed Earlier This Year

India and the US announced the framework of the first phase of the trade agreement on February 7.

Under the proposed arrangement, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on Indian products to 18% from 50%. It had also removed a 25% tariff imposed on certain Indian goods linked to purchases of Russian oil, with plans to reduce the remaining tariffs under the agreement.

However, developments in the US legal and policy environment altered the situation soon after.

Tariff Changes Prompt Review

On February 20, the US Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff measures that had been imposed under emergency powers legislation.

Following the ruling, the US administration introduced a temporary 10% tariff on imports from all countries for 150 days beginning February 24.

These changes led to the postponement of a planned February meeting between negotiators. Discussions later resumed in Washington in April when an Indian delegation visited the US.

Broader Trade and Investment Agenda

As part of the proposed framework, India had offered to reduce or eliminate tariffs on several US industrial and agricultural products, including nuts, fruits, soybean oil, animal feed ingredients, wine and spirits.

India has also indicated plans to purchase around USD 500 billion worth of US products over the next five years, including energy, aircraft, technology products, precious metals and coking coal.

The latest round of talks is expected to help both countries reassess the framework and move closer to concluding the interim agreement.