US-India Trade Deal May Be Signed In Weeks: Sergio Gor

The long-awaited trade deal between India and the United States may get finalised in a few weeks.

Speaking at the US-India TRUST Initiative at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the agreement could be signed in the coming weeks and months.

He said both countries are actively working to finalise the remaining details of the deal.

According to Gor, India had recently sent a team to Washington DC to complete the “last 1 percent” of negotiations.

He also said a US delegation is expected to visit India next week to continue discussions.

Bilateral Trade Crosses $220 Billion

The US envoy highlighted the rapid growth in trade between the two countries over the past two decades.

He said bilateral trade between India and the United States has increased from around $20 billion to more than $220 billion in goods and services.

According to him, the rise reflects deeper economic engagement and stronger business integration between the two countries.

Gor added that the proposed trade agreement could unlock new opportunities for businesses and workers in both nations.

He also said US President Donald Trump wants to expand trade ties in a way that benefits American businesses and employees.

Focus On Innovation And Technology

The ambassador said trade growth is now increasingly driven by innovation and high-value sectors.

He mentioned areas such as digital trade, advanced manufacturing, energy and emerging technologies as key drivers of future cooperation.

According to Gor, the partnership is helping not only large corporations but also startups and entrepreneurs from both countries.

Experts believe technology partnerships are becoming one of the strongest pillars of the India-US economic relationship.

Read Also US Trade Team To Visit India From June 1 To Finalise Interim Trade Agreement

Critical Minerals Collaboration Expands

Speaking about strategic cooperation, Gor also discussed collaboration in the field of critical minerals.

He acknowledged India’s decision to launch the National Critical Minerals Mission and said researchers from both countries are working together to exchange knowledge and expertise.

Critical minerals are considered important for industries such as electric vehicles, clean energy, electronics and defence manufacturing.

Both countries are looking to strengthen supply chains and reduce dependence on limited global sources for these minerals.