'India Is A Critical Anchor To Hold The Line': US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Highlights New Delhi's Strategic Role In Indo-Pacific Security | VIDEO

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday described India as a crucial force for maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific, emphasising New Delhi's expanding military capabilities and strategic importance in the region.

Addressing delegates on the second day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth said a stronger India serves the shared objective of preserving a balance of power across the Indo-Pacific.

"India is a critical anchor to hold the line. A powerful India acting in its own self-interest advances our shared goal of maintaining a balance of power across the region."

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Praise For India's Military Modernisation

Hegseth highlighted India's ongoing efforts to modernise its armed forces, particularly its growing role in safeguarding security across the Indian Ocean region.

According to the US defence chief, India is increasingly capable of sharing regional security responsibilities and strengthening collective deterrence through investments in military infrastructure and operational readiness.

Defence Manufacturing Capabilities In Focus

The Pentagon chief also praised India's expanding defence-industrial base, noting that the country is building the capacity required to support advanced military operations.

He pointed to India's growing logistics and maintenance infrastructure, which can help sustain shared defence platforms and support US naval assets operating across the Indo-Pacific theatre.

US-India Co-Production Plans Gain Momentum

Highlighting deepening defence cooperation between Washington and New Delhi, Hegseth said both countries are moving forward with joint production initiatives aimed at strengthening military capabilities.

Among the projects under discussion is the co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided munitions, a move he described as a practical step toward enhancing the readiness and interoperability of both nations' armed forces.

Defence Industry Seen As Operational Necessity

Hegseth stressed that strengthening defence manufacturing is no longer merely a long-term strategic goal but an immediate operational requirement.

He argued that robust industrial capacity is essential for ensuring military preparedness amid growing geopolitical competition and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Trump Administration Plans Massive Defence Investment

The US defence secretary also outlined the Trump administration's plans to significantly expand America's defence spending and manufacturing output.

He said Washington is undertaking a major mobilisation of its defence-industrial base to increase weapons production capacity, improve military readiness and maintain long-term strategic advantages.

Referring to President Donald Trump, Hegseth said the administration intends to make a generational investment in defence aimed at reinforcing American military strength for decades.

Allies Asked To Increase Defence Spending

Hegseth also urged US allies and partners to contribute more toward their own security, calling for greater defence commitments from nations working alongside Washington.

He indicated that countries willing to assume greater responsibility for regional security would receive stronger cooperation and support from the United States.

Focus On Capable And Committed Partners

Concluding his remarks, Hegseth said the United States would prioritise partnerships with countries that demonstrate both capability and commitment in defending their national interests.

His comments underscored Washington's view of India as one of its most important strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific, amid ongoing efforts to strengthen regional security cooperation.