Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

India undertakes Maritime Partnership Exercise with Japan; includes wide range of flying operations, tactical maneuvers

Agencies
The precision, coordination and high level of interoperability reflected not only the high standards of professionalism and preparedness the two navies maintain to counter threats at sea./ Representative image | File photo

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik & Kadmatt undertook Maritime Partnership Exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Ships Uraga and Hirado in the Bay of Bengal on January 13.

The exercise included a wide range of flying operations, replenishment approaches and tactical manoeuvres.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Navy shared the information of the Maritime Partnership Exercise.

The precision, coordination and high level of interoperability reflected not only the high standards of professionalism and preparedness the two navies maintain to counter threats at sea, but also the high level of trust and understanding that they have built over the years.

The complex maritime exercises will enable the two navies to further strengthen their already wide-ranging strategic partnership and, when required, to jointly safeguard their maritime interests and ensure peace, security and stability in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
