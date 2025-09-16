 India To See No Food Grain, Fruit Or Vegetable Shortage, Will Transform Into A Global Food Basket, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Centre and the states are united, “and for our nation, our people, and our farmers, we will continue working together with full strength as their welfare is paramount.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: There will be no shortage of food grains, fruits or vegetables in the country and India will become the food basket of the world, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.Speaking at the two-day ‘National Agriculture Conference – Rabi Abhiyan 2025’ here, Chouhan said agriculture in the country is growing at 3.7 per cent, the highest in the world, thanks to the hard work of our farmers and scientists, and the government’s farmer-friendly policies.

He emphasised that the Centre and the states are united, “and for our nation, our people, and our farmers, we will continue working together with full strength as their welfare is paramount”.“We are fortunate to have the responsibility of transforming India’s agricultural landscape. We are not ordinary people; we are those who shape the destiny of half of the nation’s population. We must work with great diligence. Our true concern is the farmer and their upliftment,” the minister highlighted.

Chouhan further stated that only bio-stimulants (plant growth enhancers) that meet all standards and benchmarks will now be allowed for sale.“We will not allow farmers to be exploited. Agricultural extension work is extremely important; together with the Central Government, all state agriculture departments, agricultural universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and all related organisations must prepare concrete programmes and strategies and work rapidly at the ground level.

Officers should add value to their work,” said the minister.“We are only concerned about agriculture and the farmer, for which we will work with our full dedication. With this spirit, the Rabi Conference will deliberate and work to improve the situation of farmers,” he added.He said that weather is no longer predictable, hence more and more farmers should be covered under crop insurance, and officers should make efforts to ensure that.“The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana must be implemented effectively so that farmers get relief.

The ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ will again be carried out in October with joint participation of the Centre and states. Now agricultural research must focus on solving farmers’ problems, not merely on publishing papers. In flood-affected areas, the entire administration should work swiftly to provide relief,” Chouhan emphasised.

The conference is being attended by senior officials of the Centre and states, scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), agricultural experts, farmer representatives, and other stakeholders.

