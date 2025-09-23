ISRO To Deploy Advanced Satellite Technology During Lord Tirumala's Brahmotsavam

Tirupati Devasthanam Temple | Official TTD Website

If reports are to be believed, India is likely to deploy advanced satellite recognition technology to keep a track of security at the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam's (TTD's) Brahmotsavam celebrations. Every year millions of devotees visit Lord Balaji's shrine in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. During Brahmotsavam last year, 1.5 million devotees were reported in the vicinity, and as per some accounts revellers and prasadams were distributed to

Brahmotsavam, a sacred ritual is an pious nine-day festival held once every year. The festival gets it name from Hindu deity Lord Brahma, who as per accounts observed this festival to honor Lord Venkateshwara (Balaji). Brahmotsavam in itself has a series of festivals such as Dwajavarohanam, Vahana Seva, and other rituals and cultural programmes.

WHAT IS ISRO's ROLE?

Devotees and revellers from around the world participate in these festivals, therefore security arrangements are consistently updated. The security update this year as per some accounts has been looked upon after by India's Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Many reports from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu confirm that ISRO will be using latest technology to keep an eye on security over the Lord's shrine and devotees. As per some accounts, Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary to India's department of Defense is reported as visiting Tirumala.

WHAT SATELLITE MAY BE DEPLOYED?

Neither the official website of ISRO nor the X accounts or social media accounts of the senior ISRO staff have yet confirmed about which satellite maybe deployed. In recent years, ISRO's proficiency in satellite and space-technology has significantly improved. ISRO has had a blend of satellites and technology towards geo-spatial intelligence as well as in the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) space. A day ago, a government notification announced that India was planning an investment of Rs 27,000 crores for launching new satellites, protecting security functions, and "bodyguard" satellites to protect assets in space.