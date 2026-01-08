 APEDA Launches BHARATI Initiative To Boost Agri-Food Startups & Export Innovation
Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority has launched an initiative to support agri-food and agri-tech startups and create new export opportunities. Chairman Abhishek Dev said top startups will be showcased globally. Despite trade uncertainties, APEDA-promoted agri exports grew 7% to $18.6 billion during April–November FY26 and are expected to cross $30 billion.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The commerce ministry's arm APEDA has launched an initiative to support agri-food and agri-tech startups, aimed at promoting innovation and creating new export opportunities for young entrepreneurs, an official said on Thursday.

APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) Chairman Abhishek Dev said the initiative- BHARATI, which stands for Bharat's Hub for Agritech, Resilience, Advancement and Incubation for Export Enablement, has been designed to empower agri sector startups.

"We will provide an opportunity to the top 10 startups to showcase their products at international platforms," Dev said at the sidelines of Indusfood 2026 show at Greater Noida. The three-day show is being organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI). On agri exports, Dev said that despite global trade uncertainties the country's agri exports are registering healthy growth.

"This year also, we expect a record growth," he said, adding APEDA-promoted exports have registered 7 per cent growth during April-November 2025-26 at USD 18.6 billion. It was USD 28.5 billion in 2024-25. This fiscal, "we expect to cross USD 30 billion," Dev said. TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said that participants from over 120 countries are attending the three-day food and beverages show. Buyers and exhibitors from countries, including China, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Phillipines, Nepal and Lebanon are in India for the show.

"We bring together more than 2,200 exhibitors from 30 countries. We are privileged to host over 15,000 buyers and trade visitors from more than 120 countries. And we integrate the entire food and beverages value chain- trade, technology, and talent- within a single vibrant ecosystem," Singla said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

