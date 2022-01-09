India to become hub for Covid-19 antiviral generic drugs: Fitch

India will become the global hub for Covid-19 antiviral general drug production after the drug controller granted emergency-use authorisation to several pharmaceutical companies in the country to manufacture and market generic versions of molnupiravir, Fitch Solutions said.

Fitch Solutions stated that the increased access to molnupiravir will keep hospitalisations and deaths in India to a manageable level as Omicron infections rise.

Those granted authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) include Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Natco Pharma, Viatris, Hetero Drugs and Mankind Pharma.

Following the authorisation, Cipla, Sun Pharma, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are set to release molnupiravir capsules in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 06:52 PM IST