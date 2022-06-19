India Sotheby's International Realty acquires Arjun Sodhi's architectural & design portfolio |

Luxury property consultant India Sotheby's International Realty has acquired architectural and design practice of Arjun Sodhi to expand its portfolio of services.

The company did not disclose the deal value.

Sodhi has been designing luxury homes of affluent Indian families based in India and abroad for more than two decades, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Through this acquisition, India Sotheby's International Realty will add a new vertical to offer design and architecture related services to its high net-worth clients.

It already offers a host of services, from identifying the property to legal due diligence, tax and wealth advisory, arrangement of mortgage, vastu, and even relocation services.

The addition of providing customised architectural and interior design services dovetails seamlessly with the increasing requirements of wealthy buyers, the company said.

Arjun will lead the virtual design-led initiative in the newly emerging metaverse landscape.

Ashwin Chadha, President, India Sotheby's International Realty, said: "The high point of this partnership is Arjun's deep understanding of digital and metaverse space, which will enhance our capacity to design trophy properties and tailor them to the specifications of HNIs." Globally, Sotheby's International Realty network is present in 79 countries and territories with 1,000 offices and 25,000 sales associates.

It has achieved a record real estate global sales volume of USD 204 billion in 2021.

The brand has established its presence in India by setting up offices across key cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa.

