India Sets March 2027 Port Reform Deadline, Shipbuilders Get New Insurance Support

India Sets March 2027 Port Reform Deadline |

Mumbai: India’s ports will implement standardised procedures and connect to a unified digital platform by March 2027 under resolutions adopted at the 21st Maritime State Development Council meeting.

Chaired by Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the council brought together states, Union Territories, port authorities and maritime institutions to coordinate infrastructure development and governance reforms.

The meeting was the council’s first since gaining statutory recognition under the Indian Ports Act, 2025, notified on May 15, 2026.

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Unified Documentation and Digital Processes

The council directed implementation of One Nation One Port Process reforms, covering common documentation, redesigned port procedures and coordination across ministries.

All ports must integrate with the Maritime Single Window, Sagar Setu, by March 2027. Electronic publication of port tariffs was also mandated to improve transparency.

Sonowal launched an implementation guide outlining circulars and responsibilities for state and Union Territory governments.

The council approved draft regulations and guidelines on port data and tariff transparency. States and Union Territories were asked to notify subordinate rules within three months.

New Insurance Support for Shipbuilders

Two credit risk insurance products were announced to protect shipbuilding projects against payment-related risks.

ECGC’s Shipbuilding Project Credit Risk Insurance Policy will cover export projects. New India Assurance’s Business Credit Shield Policy–Shipbuilders will protect domestic projects.

The government will subsidise premiums and support insurers when shipyards submit claims, aiming to reduce financing stress during vessel construction programmes.

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Port Connectivity and Industrial Growth

The council adopted Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 targets, encompassing more than 500 initiatives.

States were urged to align port master plans with national priorities and accelerate road, rail, inland waterway, pipeline and conveyor connectivity.

Port-linked industrial clusters, coastal cargo movement, shipbuilding, repair, recycling and cruise infrastructure received emphasis.

Financing support will draw on maritime and shipbuilding development programmes. Sonowal said the decisions established a work plan for maritime growth and port-led industrialisation.