Two Indian Vessels Carrying LPG Via Hormuz Strait Dock At Port In Gujarat

Two Indian vessels carrying LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) through the Strait of Hormuz reached the country safely today.

According to a report by ANI, the vessels are carrying 47,000 metric tonnes of LPG. The two ships docked at the Vadinar Terminal of DPA Kandla in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

One of the vessels, MT Jag Vasant, is set to transfer its cargo to another ship at anchorage through a ship-to-ship (STS) operation, the report added.

Indian Navy warships were on standby to provide support to the merchant vessels, the report said, citing sources. More vessels are expected to follow soon.

The government is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining coordination with various stakeholders, said Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, during a joint inter-ministerial briefing.

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“In the Gulf region, there has been no information in the last 24 hours regarding any incident involving Indian-flagged ships or Indian seafarers. All are safe,” Sinha said.

He also assured that Indian ships operating in the Persian Gulf are safe. “In the Persian Gulf, there are 20 ships sailing under the Indian flag, with around 540 Indians onboard, and they are also safe. In the last 24 hours, the DG Shipping communication centre, which operates 24 hours a day, received 98 calls and 335 emails, all of which were responded to,” he said.

Iran had recently said that ships belonging to friendly nations, including India, will be given safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

India is currently facing a shortage of LPG, which has become a primary cooking fuel over the last ten years.

About 70 percent of LPG consumption in India comes from household use, while the rest is directed toward commercial use.

Since the Gulf region is the largest source of LPG, resumption of supplies can ease the LPG crisis.