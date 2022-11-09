e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia saw 6% decline in hiring in Oct amid funding winter: Report

India saw 6% decline in hiring in Oct amid funding winter: Report

The ongoing global economic contraction has trickled down to India with recruiters adopting a cautious approach to hiring.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
India saw 6% decline in hiring in Oct amid funding winter: Report | Unsplash - Scott Graham
Follow us on

India saw a 6 per cent drop in hiring activity (year-on-year) in October, amid changing patterns in the start-up ecosystem, funding winter and fears of an upcoming recession, a report showed on Tuesday.

Month-on-month job postings also saw a 5 per cent decline in the country.

However, with companies ramping up internal initiatives to facilitate growth and government interventions in promising sectors, hiring projections for the coming months are expected to pick up, according to Monster Employment Index.

The ongoing global economic contraction has trickled down to India with recruiters adopting a cautious approach to hiring.

Read Also
Twitter lays off employees in India; read details here
article-image

Jobs in automation, banking finance, telecom and entertainment

Amid the slow down, jobs in automation showcased an increase (34 per cent) in hiring activity with companies maximising efficiency and productivity through tech.

Similarly, industries such as banking and finance and telecom did well, with technology driving innovation and growth in both sectors.

Artificial intelligence and Blockchain are transforming the BFSI sector, while the onset of 5G is transforming the growth of telecom.

"While macroeconomic conditions have pushed companies to adopt a watchful approach to hiring, the need for skilled talent is unlikely to ever go away. Hence, it is important that today's workforce upskill and reskill themselves on an individual and organisational level," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, a Quess company.

Industries such as BPO/ITES and Media and Entertainment continued to demonstrate a declining hiring trend from the year-ago level.

Read Also
From Twitter to Byju's, complete list of Tech & EdTech companies that have fired employees
article-image

Jobs in cities

Tier 2 cities such as Coimbatore and Ahmedabad posted a marginal incline in job activity on an annual basis whereas demand fell in major metropolitan cities of India.

Among tier 1 cities, hiring remained stable in Mumbai whereas metros such as Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad posted a downward trend in recruitment activities.

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2022 live: Godrej Properties reports 54.5% growth in net profit; Tata Motors, Lupin,...

Earnings 2022 live: Godrej Properties reports 54.5% growth in net profit; Tata Motors, Lupin,...

Rate hikes unlikely to impact asset quality of home loan portfolios: Icra

Rate hikes unlikely to impact asset quality of home loan portfolios: Icra

Inflation, rising costs to slow down digital transformation globally

Inflation, rising costs to slow down digital transformation globally

IFSCA aims to give fintech grants to Indian innovators from early next year

IFSCA aims to give fintech grants to Indian innovators from early next year

India will 'benefit' from price cap on Russian oil: US Treasury Secretary Yellen

India will 'benefit' from price cap on Russian oil: US Treasury Secretary Yellen