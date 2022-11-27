India now has 2nd largest gamer base in the world with over 396 million gamers | Unsplash - Axville

India now has the second largest gamer base in the world with 396.4 million gamers, a new report has showed.

India now makes up 50.2 per cent of all gamers in the top 10 Asian countries' list, according to the data provided by market research firm Niko Partners.

"India is also the fastest growing market with a 5-year growth rate of 21 per cent for revenue," mentioned the report titled 'The Asia-10 Games Market'.

Mobile gaming market

Niko Partners projects the Asia-10 PC and mobile game market will generate $35.9 billion in 2022, reaching $41.4 billion in 2026.

"Gamers are increasing at a much faster rate than revenue. Niko Partners projects the Asia-10 PC and mobile gamers will total 788.7 million in 2022, reaching 1.06 billion in 2026," the report said.

Global market

India, Thailand, and the Philippines are the fastest growing markets for games revenue and number of gamers.

Japan and Korea are the most mature markets in the Asia-10 region, accounting for over 77 per cent of revenue, said the report.

Create new jobs

According to a report by staffing firm TeamLease Digital, the gaming industry in India is also expected to grow by 20-30 per cent and add over 1 lakh direct and indirect new jobs by the next financial year. The report claims that from the 50,000 people directly employed in the gaming sector, 30 per cent only consist of programmers and developers. But in the next few months there may be a change and the sector will add new jobs like testing, animation, artist and other miscellaneous roles.

India's gaming sector to be at $8.6 billion

In another report released earlier this month by Lumikai, a gaming-focused venture capital, it is said that India's gaming sector will almost quadruple to $8.6 billion in 2027 from the earlier $2.6 billion.

