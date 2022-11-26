Higher GST on online gaming to be discussed during virtual meeting on December 17

Photo: Representative Image

The GST Council will next meet on December 17, 2022, in a virtual format.

“The 48th Meeting of the GST Council will be held on 17th December, 22022 by video conference,” the GST Council tweeted late Friday evening. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the chairperson of the Council.

The 47th meeting was held in late June 2022, in Chandigarh.

After the recommendations that were taken up in the two-day 47th GST Council meeting in Chandigarh in June, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was hiked for numerous items including LED lamps, solar water heaters and various job works, informed the officials.

The GST on printing/writing or drawing ink, LED lamps, lights and fixtures and their metal printed circuit board has been hiked to 18 per cent from 12 per cent.

Further, the Council has also increased the rate on tetra pack to 18 per cent from 12 per cent and rate on cut and polished diamonds to 1.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent.

The rate changes recommended by the GST Council became effective on July 18, 2022.

Further, the Group of Ministers set up headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Casino, Race Course and Online Gaming was to re-examine the issues in its terms of reference based on further inputs from States and submit its report after that.

The GST related to casinos and online gaming will likely be on the table in the upcoming council meeting.