India likely to receive above normal rainfall in September: IMD

Above normal rainfall to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of central India in September, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday.

The monsoon deficit now stands at nine per cent and this is expected to come down due to good rainfall during September, he said.

July too had recorded seven per cent less rainfall.

The country received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, but rainfall is expected to be above normal in September, the IMD said in its forecast for the month.

Mohapatra also said that normal to below rainfall is expected over north and northeast India and southern parts of south India.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 02:59 PM IST