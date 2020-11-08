India Inc looks forward to enhanced India-US ties after Joe Biden wins Presidential election

The U.S.-India Business Council looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to help The U.S.-India economic partnership achieve its full potential and bring opportunity to the citizens of both countries. Further, CII said Indian Industry keen to enhance bilateral economic relationship.

Congratulating President – Elect Joe Biden and Vice President – Elect Kamala Harris, Uday Kotak, President, CII said, “with rising trade and investment ties between the two countries, the health of our economies are inextricably linked and we must work together during this critical time to reinvigorate the bilateral economic agenda- facilitating economic growth, enhancing job creation, supporting small business and enabling cooperation in investment-related movement of professionals. With the election of Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President, we are looking forward to engaging with the Administration’s leadership to promote post-pandemic economic stability, business collaboration, our shared democratic values and increased people-to-people ties that have defined the special India-US relationship.”

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII also sent his congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, and remarked that “CII looks forward to once again collaborating with President Biden and his incoming Administration. Prior to the economic disruption caused by COVID-19, bilateral trade in goods and services in 2019 reached a peak of nearly $150 billion and CII hopes this will continue to rise in the years to come. We can aim higher to our shared goal of $500 billion through a new era of revitalized economic cooperation, which would be comprehensive, complementary and collaborative. The key sectors to watch for enhanced business cooperation will be energy and the green economy, defence and manufacturing, especially providing a boost to small business cooperation, as well as pharmaceuticals and healthcare - all driven by India and the US’ new age businesses and disruptive innovation and technologies”

Indian industry players said President-Elect Biden has long been a steadfast supporter of a stronger US-India relationship built on shared values and ideals, inspiring high expectations on the strategic and economic front. In addition to championing the goal-setting for a $500 Billion bilateral trade relationship, he played an instrumental role in some of the greatest developments build the strategic partnership between the two countries, including the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, the designation of India as a US “Major Defense Partner,” and the ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement. India and the US are natural partners, and as Indian industry we stand ready to collaborate to deepen our cooperation across all sectors.

President-Elect Biden helped rebuild the US economy once before during the Great Recession, and with Indian investments continuing to grow in the US and the nation climbing to rank as India’s top trade partner, Industry is hopeful that both our economies will benefit from his experience and leadership.