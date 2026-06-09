 India Inc Eyes Up To 10.2% Salary Hikes In FY27, EV And FinTech Sectors Lead Pay Growth Across Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia Inc Eyes Up To 10.2% Salary Hikes In FY27, EV And FinTech Sectors Lead Pay Growth Across Cities

India Inc Eyes Up To 10.2% Salary Hikes In FY27, EV And FinTech Sectors Lead Pay Growth Across Cities

Corporate India is expected to offer salary hikes of 8.6 percent-10.2 percent in FY27, led by EV, FinTech, healthcare and pharma sectors. Skilled professionals remain in high demand, while cities such as Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad are projected to record the strongest salary growth this year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 09, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
India Inc Eyes Up To 10.2% Salary Hikes In FY27, EV And FinTech Sectors Lead Pay Growth Across Cities
Salary Growth To Remain Strong In FY27. |

New Delhi: Employees across Corporate India can expect healthy salary increases in FY27, with hikes projected between 8.6 percent and 10.2 percent, according to a new report by TeamLease Services.

The report, titled Jobs and Salaries Primer 2026-27, is based on inputs from 1,268 companies across 23 industries and 20 Indian cities.

The study shows that companies are continuing to reward skilled professionals as businesses focus on growth, execution and digital transformation.

Read Also
AI/ML, Insurance Roles Drive Stable White-Collar Hiring In India In May; Hyderabad Leads Job Growth:...
AI/ML, Insurance Roles Drive Stable White-Collar Hiring In India In May; Hyderabad Leads Job Growth:...

EV, FinTech And Healthcare To Lead

The highest salary growth is expected in fast-growing sectors such as electric vehicles (EV), EV infrastructure, FinTech, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

These industries are likely to offer salary increments ranging from 9.6 percent to 10.2 percent, making them the top-paying sectors this year.

TeamLease Services Senior Vice President Balasubramanian A said salary growth is becoming more industry-specific, with specialised skills playing a bigger role in compensation decisions.

Read Also
Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Rise 6% in 2025 After 49% Surge in 2024, Bengaluru Tops With 13% Growth:...
Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Rise 6% in 2025 After 49% Surge in 2024, Bengaluru Tops With 13% Growth:...

Engineers And IT Professionals In Demand

Several technical and operational roles are expected to receive above-average salary hikes.

Electrical Engineers are projected to receive increments of 11.2 percent, the highest among major job roles.

Quality Control Inspectors may see salary growth of 10.9 percent, while IT Support Executives are expected to get hikes of 10.3 percent.

Quality Assurance Engineers and Site Engineers are also likely to receive salary increases of around 10.2 percent.

Traditional Sectors Show Steady Growth

Industries such as automotive, retail, insurance and BPO are expected to offer salary hikes between 8.9 percent and 9.5 percent.

Meanwhile, banking, construction, real estate, telecommunications and textiles are projected to see more moderate increments of 8.6 percent to 8.8 percent.

Despite slower overall growth, some positions such as Project Engineers, Site Engineers and Financial Reconciliation Analysts continue to remain in strong demand.

Read Also
Over 50% Of Tech, Banking Firms Plan To Increase Hiring In India In 2026: Report
Over 50% Of Tech, Banking Firms Plan To Increase Hiring In India In 2026: Report

Chennai, Pune And Hyderabad Lead Cities

Among cities, Chennai is expected to record the highest average salary hike at 9.7 percent.

Pune and Hyderabad follow closely at 9.6 percent, while Ahmedabad and Visakhapatnam are projected at 9.5 percent.

Nagpur is also emerging as a strong employment hub with expected salary growth of 9.4 percent.

However, salary growth is expected to slow in cities such as Surat, Chandigarh and Lucknow compared with the previous year.

Follow us on