 Over 50% Of Tech, Banking Firms Plan To Increase Hiring In India In 2026: Report
Around 52% of tech and banking professionals in India and the US say their firms plan to increase hiring in India in 2026, a Blind survey found. Major global tech companies are accelerating offshoring, with some US roles being replaced or complemented. Visa restrictions are among the drivers, signalling a structural shift in global workforce planning.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
IANS

New Delhi: Around 52 per cent of tech and banking professionals in India and US said their companies plan to increase hiring in India in 2026, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from anonymous community app for professionals, Blind, said that 34 per cent of respondents expect a significant increase and 18 per cent who anticipate a moderate rise, the report said.

The survey gathered responses from 2,392 verified professionals across the United States and India and reported that the trend signals an acceleration of offshoring by major global tech firms including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Uber and eBay.

The report highlighted that 28 per cent of respondents cited recent H‑1B visa restrictions as a factor pushing companies to hire more in India, while 25 per cent said the changes had no material impact.

Around 4 per cent respondents said the restrictions led to increased US-based hiring.

"The findings point to India’s growing role as a functional alternative to the US hiring market. Rather than relying on U.S.-based expansion, many companies appear to be redirecting growth to India, signaling a structural shift in global workforce planning," the report mentioned.

Among employees at global firms such as eBay, Wayfair, LinkedIn, Qualcomm, Capital One, Google, Amazon, Salesforce, SAP and Microsoft, up to 93 per cent reported plans to expand hiring in India.

In terms of how companies are expanding in India, 25 per cent said their employers are scaling up existing India teams, while about 20 per cent reported the creation of new roles in India and another 20 per cent said specific projects or functions are being moved there.

