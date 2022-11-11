India's IIP data for Sept out: Industrial production rises 3.1%

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

India's factory output, measured through the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 3.1% in September, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

The IIP had contracted (-)0.8% on-year to 131.3 in August. In July 2022, the IIP had risen by 2.2%.

The Indices of Industrial Production for the mining, manufacturing, and electricity sectors for the month of September 2022 stand at 99.5, 134.3, and 187.4, respectively.

IIP is an index that details the growth of various sectors in the economy. This macroeconomic data shows the state of various critical economic sectors.

The performance of the core industries is key to industrial growth as they make up around 40% of the IIP. These are electricity, steel, refinery products, crude oil, coal, cement, natural gas, and fertilizers.

The Central Government will release the consumer price index (CPI) and wholesale price index (WPI) data for October on Monday.