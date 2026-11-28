Union Ministry of Finance | X @FinMinIndia

New Delhi: Escalating geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East and potential disruptions along the Strait of Hormuz could expose India's oil import bill and maritime freight rates to prolonged volatility, the Finance Ministry said in its November Monthly Economic Review.

The ministry cautioned that supply-side disruptions could push up wholesale and retail inflation in the coming months, increasing economic challenges.

Crude Oil Prices Offer Some Relief

The recent moderation in global crude oil prices, with international benchmarks slipping below $100 per barrel in early November, could provide some respite to India.

A strengthening rupee, supported by robust foreign capital inflows, may also help contain imported inflation. However, the extent of relief will depend on whether these favourable trends continue amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Domestic Demand Remains Resilient

Despite external challenges, India's economic growth momentum is expected to continue into the third quarter of FY27. High-frequency economic indicators, including goods movement, tax collections, energy consumption and freight activity, suggest sustained expansion.

Improving new orders, easing input cost pressures, rising vehicle sales and resilient rural consumption are expected to support domestic business activity. Adequate fertiliser availability also provides a favourable outlook for the rabi cropping season, although reservoir storage remains below last year's levels.

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Industrial Activity Sustains Expansion

India's industrial sector continues to demonstrate resilience despite moderation in industrial production growth in September and manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in October.

Higher bank credit to industry and infrastructure, alongside increased steel consumption, reflects continued economic activity. Government initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities are also expected to support industrial development.

External Sector Provides Cushion

India's external sector remains resilient despite heightened global uncertainties. Strong merchandise exports and a sustained services trade surplus have helped cushion the overall trade deficit. Higher foreign direct investment and substantial capital inflows continue to support India's balance of payments.

Meanwhile, adequate foreign exchange reserves provide a crucial buffer against external shocks, strengthening India's ability to navigate global economic volatility and geopolitical risks.

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