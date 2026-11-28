Bond Market |

Mumbai: The Indian bond market is expected to remain cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upcoming monetary policy review, as persistent inflationary pressures and expectations of further monetary tightening continue to keep government bond yields elevated, according to Equirus Group.

Investors are closely tracking domestic and international economic developments that could influence interest rates and fixed-income market sentiment.

RBI Rate Hike Expectations

Vinay Pai, Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income at Equirus Group, expects the central bank to maintain a cautious monetary policy stance, with a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike emerging as the most likely outcome.

However, the RBI's forward guidance on inflation and future monetary policy actions could play a more significant role in determining the direction of the domestic bond market.

Government Bond Yield Outlook

According to Pai, the benchmark 10-year government securities (G-Sec) yield is expected to fluctuate between 7.18% and 7.42% in the near term.

Persistent inflation and uncertainty surrounding interest rates could maintain upward pressure on bond yields, limiting the scope for a sustained recovery in bond prices.

Global Risks Remain Crucial

Although crude oil price risks appear relatively contained, escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia, could trigger renewed volatility across global energy and bond markets. US Federal Reserve policy decisions, international bond yield movements and expectations surrounding the upcoming Union Budget will also influence investor sentiment.

The government's borrowing requirements could emerge as another important factor determining the demand-supply dynamics of government securities.

Foreign Inflows Offer Support

Improving foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows, currency stability and favourable domestic liquidity conditions could provide some relief to the Indian debt market. These supportive factors may help offset some pressure arising from inflation concerns and expectations of higher interest rates.

Equirus expects the bond market to remain largely range-bound with a mild upward bias in yields, as investors assess inflation trends, crude oil prices, liquidity conditions and the RBI's future policy direction.

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